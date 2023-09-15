Peaceable Kingdom Gate

Variety's Peaceable Kingdom Retreat is near south Killeen.

 Hunter King | Herald

Variety — The Children’s Charity of Texas — is collaborating with the city of Harker Heights to present a free Day of Play that is open to the public Saturday.

“This family-friendly community event will include archery, a low ropes course, an all-abilities playground, local food vendors, arts & crafts, water activities, carnival games, snow cones, Gaga ball and more,” Harker Heights officials sent in a news release this week.

