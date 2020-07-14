Families in Crisis, a local nonprofit organization that operates two domestic violence shelters, as well as a homeless shelter, recently received grant money.
The organization received a total of $103,000, according to a news release sent by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
Funds were made possible through the Emergency Solutions Grants program of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the release said.
“We often talk about families living paycheck to paycheck, or even being one paycheck away from being homeless,” said Suzanne Armour, Families in Crisis director of programs, in the release.
“Too many folks in our community are now at that point where there is no paycheck. Thanks to ESG CARES Act funds and our partnership with TDHCA, Families In Crisis, Inc. is able to provide this critical assistance to those in need in our community,”
