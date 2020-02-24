For the past two weeks the Killeen Families in Crisis facility has been working tirelessly on its kitchen: Not just to prepare food for its clients, but to renovate and remodel the room as a whole.
"We have had new ceiling tile installed, the new floor tiles were installed last week, we are replacing all the cabinets, and they should be coming in this week, we have a new stove and refrigerator, and the room has been repainted," said Larry Moehnke, Families In Crisis board vice president. "It will be nice for our families and clients who come in and stay with us."
Families In Crisis was established in 1980 to assist victims of family violence and sexual assault in Bell, Coryell and Hamilton counties, including Fort Hood, the largest U.S. military installation. The address of the shelter is not published to protect the clients.
The remodel was made possible by a grant provided by Rotary International, the governing body of individual Rotary Clubs. Rotary International redistributes donation money it receives to club members to enable them to make various community improvements. As the homeless shelter is a member of the Rotary Club, it was awarded the grant valued at slightly more than $19,000.
Moehnke said staff and volunteers were still able to prepare and provide meals for the shelter's clients in the evenings as the remodel work was generally being done in the early morning and early afternoon time frame, before the facility opens.
According to Director of Operations William Hall, the kitchen remodel has been on the docket for a while. The flooring that was replaced was around 15 years old, while the cabinets that are being replaced were in the kitchen since before Hall began working there 20 years ago.
Moehnke hopes the remodeling will be complete by this weekend in time for the shelter's second annual wine pairing fundraiser Saturday. The Friends of the Family Wine Pairing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the St. Paul Chong Hasang Parish Center in Harker Heights. The cost is $50 per ticket or $500 for an entire table. Hall said last year's fundraiser raised $16,000 for Families in Crisis.
Tickets are available at www.familiesincrisis.net or at the door of the event.
Families In Crisis, Inc. (FIC) was established in 1980 to assist and empower victims of family violence and sexual assault in Bell, Coryell, and Hamilton counties in Texas, including Fort Hood, the largest U.S. military installation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.