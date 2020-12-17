HARKER HEIGHTS — Two local veterans organizations and the Harker Heights Fire Department partnered to provide toys as Christmas gifts to local families.
The Armed Forces E9 in Harker Heights has been collecting toys to donate to families since 2004 and has now partnered with the local Military Order of the Purple Heart to increase the amount of toys that can be collected.
Earl Williams is the chief operating officer of the E9 group and he spoke about what it means to be able to give the toys away to local families.
“As a person it makes me feel exceptionally well to know that I’m still in the community and I’m giving back to the community that I live in and around, and I know that the children, because I’m doing it for the children really, the children shouldn’t be held to blame for things that happen to them. Anytime we can reach out and touch a family or to help the children I’m all for that,” Williams said.
Walter Elvidge, a driver operator for the fire department, also spoke about finding a way to give back to the community.
“Especially this year it probably means a lot to help people out,” Elvidge said. “There’s a lot of people out there that are maybe hurting, out of work, and like you see on the news all the time, there’s a lot of people that are needing help for the first time ever.”
The toys that are collected will be distributed on Monday to the families that pre-registered for the toy drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.