Killeen’s annual Fall Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m.
This year’s event is a scavenger hunt with stops planned all over town, according to a new release. Festival-goers can visit one or multiple stops for trick-or-treating, games, photos and activities. Those who make it to three or more stops will be entered for prizes. Activities are free and fun for all ages.
Stops are planned at Killeen Animal Shelter, Stonetree Golf Club, Lions Club Park Senior Center, the Family Recreation Center and the Family Aquatic Center. A location map is available online, and participants will receive a passport at the event to get stamped at each stop.
In order to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, all participants must wear masks. All activities will be outdoors, social distancing protocols will be in place and hand sanitizer will be available at all locations.
For more information on the Fall Festival including the location map, visit Facebook.com/KilleenTexas.
STAFF REPORT
