COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove City Park was the place to be Saturday as the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Organization hosted the 4th annual Spring Eco-Fling.
Each year local families come out to the event and enjoy different activities such as learning how to separate recyclables, craft making and face painting for the kids. Kids could also make their own pot using recycled newspapers to grow their own flowers.
Community partners were also on hand to provide information about services they provide for free, and local vendors sold various items.
The Copperas Cove Five Hills Royalty put on a fashion show featuring dresses and other types of clothing that were made from recycled materials.
The Spring Eco-Fling is normally held inside the Copperas Cove Civic Center but organizers wanted a new experience by bringing outside, and the weather was good sunny and a little cool.
The event had a pretty good turnout, and the DJ got attendees to dance to the Cha Cha Slide.
