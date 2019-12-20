Food Care Center

Friends Lupe Romo (left) and Haydee Maisonet load their Christmas meal inside Maisonet's car on Friday morning at the Food Care Center in downtown Killeen.

About 200 families braved the cold and cloudy weather in Killeen on Friday to receive some Christmas cheer and bring home a holiday meal. Temperatures in the morning were in the mid 40s. 

Inside the Food Care Center in downtown Killeen, volunteers donned festive hats and sweaters while distributing the dinner, consisted of a ham, side dishes and dessert.

