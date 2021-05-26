Fort Hood is allowing families of those buried in cemeteries in live-fire areas between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.
Families must call ahead to range operations at 254-287-3130/3321 before accessing the area.
Range guides will assist families and monitor cemetery visits to ensure visitors have left the live-fire area by 7 p.m. Sunday, Fort Hood officials said in a news release.
Signs will guide visitors to the cemeteries, which can be accessed via East Range Road, Hubbard Road, West Range Road or Owl Creek Road.
A vehicle pass is not required for the cemetery visits unless accessing the installation through the gates. Non-DoD ID card holders must obtain a pass from the visitors center located on T.J. Mills Boulevard prior to getting on post, Fort Hood officials said.
