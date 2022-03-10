The air at Stewart Park in north Killeen was filled with pain, sorrow and sadness Thursday evening as nearly 150 friends and family of Senia Aguilera gathered to pay their respects to her and her family.
Aguilera died shortly after school Tuesday when she was struck by a train near Killeen High School, where she was a freshman.
Nevaeh Gares, Aguilera’s cousin, said Aguilera was trying to catch up to her so she could give her a final hug goodbye for the day when she was struck by the train.
“The train stopped and I couldn’t see her, but I told myself it was OK,” Gares said, sobbing.
She also sobbed as she recalled one of her last interactions with her cousin.
“Senia would walk me to class every day, and she would kiss me on my cheek and tell me she loved me. And the last time she said that, I smiled and walked away,” Gares said. “I don’t have that anymore, but I wish I did.”
Gares was one of several who mustered the strength to recall fond memories of the 15-year-old girl to the hushed crowd. She described her cousin as being someone who cared for everyone with whom she had an interaction and wished the best for everyone. According to Gares, Aguilera gave love, happy memories and made things “a little bit easier for everyone.”
Aside from the sound of those speaking, all that could be heard for much of the evening were sometimes muffled, yet sometimes violent sobs. Many of the 150 people in attendance held bouquets of blue, purple and black balloons.
As the balloons were released, the crowd cried in unison, “We love you, Senia.”
Aguilera’s mother, Rebecca Attaway, spoke of her feelings as she saw the balloons float away into the darkening sky.
“It was amazing. I mean, it was sad; I was hurt,” she said. “But seeing all those balloons and everybody that was here, it made me feel a little better, how much love she had today.”
Attaway said she appreciated the turnout for her daughter.
“Tonight was great. I appreciate everyone coming,” Attaway said after the balloon release. “She is right here, right now with us, and she really feels loved right now.”
Memorial
At nearby Killeen High School, underneath the railroad bridge near where Aguilera died, a memorial has popped up. The brick wall near the embankment now has several vases of flowers, a couple of stuffed kangaroos (Killeen High’s mascot), a case of pencils, a case of index cards, a Killeen High T-shirt that reads “The power of one,” and three balloons blowing gently in the wind.
Stuffed in between some of the bricks are pieces of paper that fellow students have written to Aguilera and left there. Other bricks reveal messages written in marker.
Taina Maya, Killeen ISD's chief communications and marketing director said at the balloon release that students of the high school created the memorial.
Services for Aguilera are pending with Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
