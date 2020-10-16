A family farm and rescue in Kempner recently opened to the public on Saturdays in October.
Rene Reyna Jr. and his wife, Brooklyn Reyna, want to share their love of animals with the public.
Those who go to the family’s farm, 2811 Mimosa Drive, Kempner, can spend time with their animals, which include peacocks, pigs, goats, tortoises, donkeys, turkeys and rabbits.
Reyna’s Ark Family Farm and Rescue is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday in October, including Halloween.
Admission to the farm is $3 per person; anyone 2 and under is free. Hay rides are also offered for $3.
Reyna said they will hand out candy and even dress some of the animals in costumes on Halloween.
Interaction with the animals is encouraged, and Reyna said he and his wife are firm believers in the therapeutic qualities of animals and how they can bring joy to people.
“We want to be known as a family farm and rescue,” Reyna said. “The petting zoo type thing is just kind of like a side thing to where we can have the kids — families — come over and pet animals.
Because a lot of people that live in town, they don’t get the opportunity. I know they got to go to like Topsey Ranch, but even then, you don’t get one-on-one; you don’t get to sit down and interact with them.”
Reyna said kids and families can feed or pet all of his animals. He said all of them are people-friendly.
“Maybe one day we can give tortoise rides once my tortoise gets a little bigger,” he said.
The Reynas have set up a website for their farm. It is reynasark.wixsite.com/website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.