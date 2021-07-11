Ten years ago today, the body of a murdered ex-Fort Hood soldier was found in a downtown Killeen home. Her family has not stopped fighting for justice since, but the case remains in limbo even though the woman’s mother says that police know who murdered her 36-year-old daughter.
“As devastating as the day of the murder was, it’s even more so 10 years later,” said Terrie Boley, mother of Candance “Candy” Boley. “The family of the victim of an unsolved murder doesn’t have a chance to grieve like normally would happen.”
Candy Boley, an Army and Marine Corps veteran, was found dead on July 11, 2011, inside a small house in the 1000 block of Parmer Avenue.
“We hadn’t heard from her for days and she wasn’t returning any of our calls so we knew something was wrong,” Terrie Boley, of Virginia told the Herald in a previous story on the case. “We pulled up the KDH newspaper online and read the story about a 36-year-old woman found murdered in her home on Parmer.”
A neighbor had found Boley’s body after spotting several pets wandering outside her home and the door open.
Trying to grieve
Candy Boley’s grandfather, father and uncle are retired Marines. But for this military family, their most paramount battle has not been waged on a battlefield.
“We shouldn’t have to fight this hard for justice,” Terrie Boley said. “There’s evidence that was never tested during all these years, and that has been frustrating. There is no how-to book for families when it comes to how to handle an unsolved murder case.”
It has been a long-haul journey toward justice.
“I really haven’t had time to mourn,” Terrie Boley said. “It’s been a constant process between dealing with KPD and the (Bell County) DA’s Office, but there are some items of evidence that were recently submitted for testing at the crime lab. Now they seem to be working together on Candy’s case. I’m thankful that they seem to be taking a closer look but I wish that had happened years ago. This case definitely is solvable.”
No arrest has been made in the case even though she said Killeen detectives have had a suspect since 2015. The case has been under review at the DA’s office since last year.
“The case has been forwarded to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for review and screening,” said KPD Detective Sgt. David Fischer in an email on July 9. “Further DNA analysis related to this case will be done. Any further action that could result in the arrest of the suspect will be dependent of the results of the DNA analysis and conferring with the DA’s office regarding the results. The specific details of the items and DNA being sought cannot be released or discussed at this time. The results are dependent on the backlog of the Texas DPS lab.”
Fischer indicated that, in general, cold cases can be difficult and time-consuming.
“One of the main difficulties is in locating and re-interviewing witnesses who may have moved away, or in the worst case, are now deceased,” he said. Additionally, “the initial detectives who worked the case are often retired, have been promoted or moved to other divisions within the department. There is an incredible amount of information and evidence to look at, so it takes an enormous amount of time to sift through all the detective narratives, witness statements and other documentation attached to these cold cases.”
Candy
Candy Boley fought some personal battles before her death after becoming addicted to narcotics while in the Army and was discharged after having trouble making formations on time.
Her father, Gene Boley, told the Herald previously that after she was discharged, she moved back in with her parents in Virginia for a brief time, but decided to return to Killeen to be closer to friends.
Terrie Boley does not believe that the homicide was drug-related, however.
“She was really outgoing, vibrant and energetic, and she never knew a stranger,” she said. “I think that was her biggest flaw — she trusted everybody. In this case, she trusted the wrong person.”
Her daughter would be 46 years old this year.
“I think she would have gotten her life back together and she would be with her kids, doing mom things,” Terrie Boley said. “She was a go-getter. Before she joined the Army, she had a good job working in the mortgage industry. In the Marine Corps she was a legal specialist so she had experience in that field, also.”
Candy Boley left behind two children, a daughter who now is 21 years old and a son who is on the verge of his teen years.
“It’s been hard on the family,” Terrie said. “Something like this affects an entire family.”
Even as she grieves for her daughter, this mother knows that there are other families just like theirs, which is one reason she started a website, titled bluntly murderedinkilleen.com.
The website and attached blog are blanketed with photos of the city’s murder victims and information about the lives they lived.
“I was so upset that all these people are murdered and nobody knows what they look like; nobody knows their story,” Terrie Boley said. “All of these victims are people who need to be remembered in some way.”
Then maybe, one day, there will be closure.
