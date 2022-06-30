Family and friends gathered on Thursday at Killeen Vision Source to wish Dr. Austin Ruiz a wonderful semi-retirement.
After 40-plus years of serving the downtown Killeen area, Ruiz is shuttering the doors of his office, Killeen Vision Source, but he is still be practicing optometry locally with Dr. Tommy Lucas of First Eye Care in Killeen.
The semi-retirement party was come and go from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Killeen Vision Source office at 416 N. Gray Street. Over 20 people were in attendance during the first 30 minutes of the party, but a family member said more than 80 had RSVP’d to stop by.
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King made an appearance to personally thank Ruiz for his longtime service to the people of Killeen and give him a Certificate of Appreciation from the city.
“It’s truly an honor for me to be here because you allowed the downtown area to continue to flourish and function just by having a business here,” Nash-King told Ruiz. “We are truly grateful to you and your family for your commitment to the downtown area.”
Ruiz is still in the process of moving his equipment to Lucas’s practice. Once the merger is complete, his old office will be put up for lease or sale, but his patients can still see him on Mondays and Tuesdays at First Eye Care in Killeen, Ruiz said in a previous interview.
