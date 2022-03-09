The City of Killeen will hold Family Fun Day on Saturday, March 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. on East Avenue. D.
This free event will offer something for the entire family, with a magic show, cornhole, rolling video games, food trucks, and more entertainment and vendors in downtown Killeen. Guests are advised to bring their own chairs.
Food trucks and vendors are still needed and have until March 18 to sign up. Vendors can fill out an application at www.killeentexas.gov/downtownevents.
For more information contact Levallois Hamilton, Community Engagement Coordinator, at 254-501-7758.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.