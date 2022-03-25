The City of Killeen will hold Family Fun Day Saturdayfrom 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on East Avenue. D.
This free event will offer multiple family friendly activities such as a magic show, a hypnotist, cornhole, rolling video games, food trucks and more.
Guests are advised to bring their own chairs.
For more information on Family Fun Day and future events visit killeentexas.gov/DowntownEvents.
