Organizers with the Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health Expo invite the public to Family Fun Fest in Killeen Friday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
“Get ready to close this Summer with an unforgettable bang,” the announcement on EventBrite said.
The event promises to bring back the cherished memories of the best cookouts from childhood, a day filled with laughter, joy and good old-fashioned fun with an extended family community.
The event is planned for 5 to 10 p.m. at the Center, located at 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. The cost is $5 per adult, kids 17 and under get in free.
The “extravaganza” promises to include sizzling grills will serve up mouthwatering burgers, juicy hot dogs and those perfectly charred veggies that will tickle some taste buds.
Also offered for fun are competitions like hula hoop showdowns, card games, TikTok talent videos, a dance off and more.
Organizers said “this event is about being together as one big, happy family. It’s a day to create lifelong memories, strengthen bonds, and celebrate the joy of friendship.”
The event is sponsored by Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health and additional information about this event is available at https://tinyurl.com/4b89cm6x.
