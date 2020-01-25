HARKER HEIGHTS — Chinese people around the world celebrated the Chinese New Year Saturday, and one local bookstore hosted its weekly story time and based its craft on the occasion.
Barnes & Noble employee Lisa Goodman read a story about the Chinese New Year called “How to Catch a Dragon” by Adam Wallace and Andy Elkerton.
The lesson in the story is that family is more important than catching a dragon.
Around 30 area children, parents and grandparents listened as Goodman read the tale of a boy who tried to catch the dragon with rice, a “Dragon Inn” and a dragon dance.
After the story, Goodman brought out arts and crafts for the children to participate in. There was a color-by-number of a Chinese dragon, a picture to color a Chinese lantern and construction paper for the children to make their own Chinese lantern.
Coloring the pictures were Killeen residents Silas Mason, 6, and his 5-year-old sister Charlotte Mason. Their mother, Alexis Mason, said she enjoys bringing them to the story time.
“It’s a nice, free activity that you can come to,” their mother said. “It entertains them for a little bit, and it’s really fun for them. They have a really good time.”
Also making the Chinese lantern was Killeen resident Adriana Flowers and her 4-year-old daughter, Brooklynn Flowers.
“We really look forward to it every Saturday, because it gives us some bonding time, because I work so much during the week,” Adriana Flowers said. “It’s a nice activity to get her out of the house and really interact with other kids and do activities that we don’t really do at home.”
Both Flowers and Mason said they sometimes purchase the books that were read for story time.
Barnes & Noble holds the story time every Wednesday and Saturday at 11 a.m. at its store at 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.