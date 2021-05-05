The family of a young Killeen man who was killed after exiting a moving vehicle in April thanked donors Tuesday for their support following the accident.
On April 14, Sandra Garcia’s son, Leon Garcia, 24, suffered a fatal head injury after exiting the backseat of her vehicle while she was driving on Stefek Drive in Killeen.
Sandra Garcia said his sudden death has left a whole in her heart. Painful memories of him pop up at the oddest times, she said, like when she’s running errands.
“I can’t go down the cereal aisle (at the grocery store) because I see his favorite cereals,” she said. “I have to avoid it right now, because I get too emotional. It’s hard to believe it hasn’t even been a month yet. It feels like it’s been forever.”
While Sandra and her husband, Frank Garcia, were in the early stages of grief, she said the fear of how the couple were going to be able to pay for their son’s funeral sank in.
“I’ve never had to do this,” Sandra Garcia told the Herald. “I didn’t know how much it (a funeral) would cost. I had no clue, and all I kept thinking was, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so sad.’”
The median price for a funeral in the U.S. was estimated to cost $9,135, according to 2019 data from the National Funeral Directors’ Association.
Sandra Garcia has worked at McDonald’s for 25 years, she said, but in the days immediately following her son’s death, she wasn’t in any shape to be returning to work.
“I tried to go back to work the Saturday after (his death),” Sandra Garcia said. “There are still bills to be paid. I thought I could push my emotions back and be professional, but I went back to work and I just lost it. I started crying and my boss sent me home for a week.”
Garcia said the week off from work was what she probably needed, but it also set her family up for further financial distress during an already stressful time.
Her husband, Frank Garcia, a veteran, is unable to work due to his deteriorating health and frequent dialysis treatments, she said. Sandra Garcia’s job at McDonald’s is what keeps the family afloat while allowing her the flexibility to care for her husband.
“My (McDonald’s) General Manager Adrienne Vaughn has been by my side from the start,” Sandra said. “Even despite the loss of income, I appreciate all they have done. The staff have been very supportive.”
At the suggestion of one of her daughters, Sandra Garcia set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the family raise money to pay for Leon’s funeral costs.
As of Wednesday, 81 people have donated a total of $6,130 towards the fundraiser’s $10,000 goal.
More than 125,000 people turn to GoFundMe annually to pay for funeral or memorial expenses, according to the crowdfunding website.
Sandra Garcia said she is beyond grateful for the support of the community.
“I am so thankful to all the people who donated,” Sandra Garcia said. “Thank you for caring about my son and helping our family. I am so thankful people thought to help us in that way.”
A visitation for Leon Garcia will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 10, at Affordable Burial and Cremation Service in Killeen.
To donate to Leon Garcia’s GoFundMe fundraiser visit https://bit.ly/3o1MxZn.
