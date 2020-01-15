Friends and family of 32-year-old Michael Cirilo gathered at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove to remember his life Wednesday. Approximately 150 attended the service, his brother Alejandro Cornell said.
Cirilo was gunned down at his home in the 2200 block of Jennifer Drive just after midnight Jan. 8. The incident is the first reported criminal homicide in Killeen for 2020.
On Wednesday, Cornell, 40, remembered the man his younger brother was.
“Michael was a very upbeat, fun guy,” he said. “Always had a smile on his face.”
Cornell said Cirilo was an encourager and often went the extra mile to help friends in need.
At the time of his death, Cirilo was working in telecommunication sales, selling medical equipment over the phone.
He was born at Fort Hood and raised in Copperas Cove. After graduating from high school in South Carolina, Cirilo moved back to Central Texas, ultimately ending up in Killeen.
Cirilo leaves behind two children, a 5-year-old daughter named Madi and a 2-year-old son named Maverick.
Cornell said his brother’s daughter is keeping an optimistic attitude.
“She knows that her father is in heaven,” Cornell said.
The family has begun a GoFundMe to raise funds to help pay for the unexpected funeral expenses. Cornell said the remainder of the funds will be put into bonds for Cirilo’s children and given to them when they turn 21.
As of Wednesday, the family had raised $3,260 of its $50,000 goal. The link for anyone wishing to donate is https://bit.ly/35XUowj.
So far, police have made no arrests, said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
The family would like to see the shooter in custody and hopes police receive the information that leads to the shooter’s arrest.
“All they told us is that he was killed due to the gunshots,” Cornell said of what police have told the family.
Police said anyone with information about the case should call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Cellphone users can also download the P3Tips app to make an anonymous tip.
