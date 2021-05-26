Karin Ciesiolka said she and her family will continue to carry on her father’s dream and legacy after his passing on Saturday.
“My dream was always to make sure my father’s dream lives on,” said Ciesiolka, who is the general manager of the bowling center.
Dick Atkinson died at the age of 75.
“Dick has passed from this life to be with our LORD. We thank you all for your prayers and love. We will let everyone know of arrangements as soon as we can. Please keep us in your prayers. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed,” Hallmark Lanes posted on Facebook.
Ciesiolka’s mother, Bonnie Atkinson, has taken over ownership of the center, which is located at 4203 Shawn Drive in Killeen.
“It’s a family organization; she was my dad’s right-hand man,” Ciesiolka said of her mother.
Dick Atkinson built the center after retiring from the military, and it opened July 4, 1987, Ciesiolka said.
He also had a passion for inspiring young children to love the sport of bowling.
“He was an advocate for our youth bowlers,” she said. “We had so many youth programs within our facility to get them better to love the sport of bowling to be as passionate about the sport of bowling as he was.”
Atkinson also founded the Texas High School Bowling Club in 2002.
“He did anything and everything he could to help the sport of bowling,” Ciesiolka said.
Hallmark Lanes was also at one point the longest-running host of Professional Bowlers Association tournaments for the Southwest Region.
“All those professional bowlers knew him on a personal basis; they all had great things to say about him,” Ciesiolka said.
The tournaments have drawn professionals such as Wes Malott and Mike Scroggins.
Funeral services for Atkinson are still being finalized and will be under the direction of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Herald reporter Hunter King contributed to this report.
