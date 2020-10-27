BELTON — A Killeen man spent his birthday in jail Tuesday — his sixth birthday in jail — and his family, such as his brother Garett Galloway, hopes it will be the last birthday he will spend there.
“Well, to be sitting behind bars each day is a wasted day you can spend with your grandson, your granddaughter, with your spouse,” Galloway said. “So, every day, it’s probably magnified that much deeper; you’re sitting behind bars, missing your family.”
Guy, 56, is accused of shooting and killing Killeen Police Department SWAT officer and Det. Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie during a no-knock raid at Guy’s home on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.
Dinwiddie, 47, died in a hospital on May 11, 2014.
Guy was booked into jail on May 10, 2014, about six and a half years ago. His bonds total $4 million on five felony charges, including capital murder of a peace officer.
Guy has said that he did not know it was police officers who were entering the apartment and that he fired in self-defense during the 5 a.m. no-knock raid at his home.
Other SWAT officers were wounded during the raid.
Around two dozen people showed support during Tuesday’s protest held in front of the Bell County Justice Complex in Belton.
Among the family out to support Guy was his son, Marvin Jr., and his fiancee Bailey Dowdy.
Marvin Guy Jr. and Dowdy came down from Decatur, Illinois.
“It’s just not a good feeling, it’s really not,” Guy’s son said about being back in the area with his father still in jail.
He had a message for his father.
“I’d tell him I miss him, his grandkids miss him, happy birthday and I love you — hope you come home,” Marvin Guy Jr. said.
Galloway has been vocal of late about a complete end to no-knock warrants.
On Oct. 5, the Killeen Police Department announced a change to its no-knock policy, stating that no-knock raids would no longer be conducted on a “narcotic only” warrant.
The department said it would still conduct no-knocks on murder suspects, certain hostage situations, violent and dangerous offenders and any exigent circumstances that meet the warrant criteria.
“We’re against no-knocks,” Galloway said to a group of media outlets in front of the jail. “First of all, you know, everyone have the right to protect themselves if someone come into their home.”
Galloway said the no-knock conducted on his brother’s apartment was with the intent to find drugs, which he said were never found.
He said his brother acted in a way many people would probably act in the same situation.
“If you’re busting in someone’s house unannounced, they don’t know who’s there,” Galloway said. “When you cry out that you’re the police, it’s too late. Bullets might be flying by then.”
Guy had a status hearing Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court, meaning his case is closer to going to trial. Another status hearing is set for Dec. 9.
One state legislative candidate — Clayton Tucker — attended the protest.
Tucker, the Democratic candidate for Texas Senate District 24, said he was at the protest to support Guy and his family.
“He’s been locked in jail for nearly seven years without trial, so in my opinion, his constitutional rights have been harmed,” Tucker said. “And with this whole no-knock warrant vs. stand your ground, I mean, Texas kind of has to choose one or the other.”
Tucker said he wants to see full justice for Guy.
Keke Williams, who is challenging incumbent Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, for his seat as the representative for Texas House District 54, was slated to attend, but she was unable to make it.
Also attending the rally was Jumeka Reed, the sister of James Scott Reed, who was killed during a no-knock warrant in February 2019.
Members of the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Pistol & Rifle Gun Club and members of a local chapter of the Proud Boys also showed their support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.