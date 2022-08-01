Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans was born to be a soldier, according to a family member who spoke with the Herald recently, but Rosecrans wasn’t fated to die a valiant soldier’s death on some faraway battlefield. Instead, the Fort Hood soldier was shot and killed in Harker Heights while asleep in his Jeep just over 2 years ago.

“He was just trying to help someone out, and he ended up dying,” said Rosecrans’s stepfather Thomas Berg Sr. of Missouri. He raised Rosecrans since the age of 2 years old, along with Rosecrans’s two brothers, in the Ozark Mountain region of the state. “In Brandon’s eyes, the world was nothing but good. He lost his life because he loved everyone and would help anyone, anytime, anywhere.”

