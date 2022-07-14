A meeting with Army leadership at Fort Hood Tuesday went “great,” according to Natalie Khawam, lawyer for the family of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, a soldier who was brutally murdered in a Fort Hood arms room in 2020.
Khawam accompanied Guillen’s sister, Mayra Guillen, to Fort Hood to meet with Carrie Ricci, the Army’s top lawyer.
The meeting, Khawam explained, was to visit Fort Hood’s relatively new “People First Center.”
Previously unplanned, Khawam and Guillen also met with Gabriel Camarillo, the under secretary of the Army, to hear his priorities while he holds the office.
“Sexual violence, assault, misconduct in the military was one of his goals to make sure that is dealt with and resolved and curbed in any aspect,” Khawam said in a phone interview with the Herald Thursday morning.
In April 2021, Army leaders announced that investigations confirmed Guillen had been sexually harassed and that leaders knew and still did nothing.
The findings of multiple inquiries and investigations resulted in the removal of more than a dozen Army leaders from within varying levels of Guillen’s command, all the way up to Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, Fort Hood’s deputy commander at the time.
Army officials maintain that the sexual harassment and murder were unrelated.
Khawam said she and the Guillen family are pleased with the steps the Army has taken.
“You know, what’s happening — the mission to resolve sexual misconduct — is being reached,” Khawam said, adding Camarillo is working on it. “He knows it’s not going to be immediate, but he knows (Fort Hood leaders) are also making steps to getting it done as soon as possible.”
Camarillo provided a statement about his visit with Guillen’s sister and Khawam.
“Like all of us, I was shocked and appalled by the tragedy of what happened to Specialist Guillen and her family. During my first visit to Fort Hood, I had an opportunity to meet with Mayra. It gave me an opportunity to meet an impressive young person, and to just listen and to understand her perspective, experiences, and concerns,” Camarillo said. “It was an important conversation to have as part of my visit to Fort Hood as I learned about the steps we have to take to reduce harmful behaviors in the United States Army.”
Camarillo, 45, is an attorney and has held the position of under secretary of the Army under President Joe Biden since Feb. 8. He previously served as assistant secretary of the Air Force under President Barack Obama from 2015-2017, according to his Wikipedia page. Under Obama, Camarillo also held the position of special assistant to the assistant secretary of the Army and the principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army, according to his biography on the Air Force website.
Congressional Legislation
Following Guillen’s murder, members of Congress authored a bipartisan bill to criminalize sexual harassment in the military. The I Am Vanessa Guillen bill was not passed in its entirety, but portions of it were included in the National Defense Authorization Act that Biden signed into law on Dec. 27, 2021.
It includes criminalizing sexual harassment under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, improving how certain officials respond to sex-related offenses through independent investigations and removing the decision to prosecute sexual misconduct cases from service members’ chains of command, according to NBCNews.
As a way to raise soldiers’ awareness of sexual harassment, Fort Hood recently opened the People First Center, which Khawam and Mayra Guillen toured with Ricci Tuesday.
The People First Center is a combined training facility for units, which focuses on Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention, suicide prevention, domestic violence prevention and substance abuse prevention, among other important topics. Training is conducted via an activity-based course, according to the post.
“I really liked it,” Khawam said of her initial reactions to the center. “I thought it was a great first step in the right direction.”
But there is more to be done, Khawam explained.
One thing not included in the legislation Biden signed was the provision that would’ve allowed soldiers to pursue legal recourse if they are sexually assaulted or harassed.
“Anyone who gets sexually harassed or sexually assaulted usually sues — or can sue — for their pain and suffering,” Khawam said. “But yet our soldiers cannot. I don’t think that’s fair. You shouldn’t treat a soldier like they don’t have damages and they don’t have pain ... If anything, it should be a soldier who’s fighting for our country — dying for our country — they should be the first to be taken care of.”
Another Fort Hood soldier, Spc. Aaron Robinson, killed Guillen with a hammer in an arms room and tried to hide her body in a rural area of Bell County, Army investigators said. Robinson later fatally shot himself in Killeen when police were trying to capture him.
Leadership differences
At the time when the Army was investigating Guillen’s murder, Khawam and Guillen’s family were vocally critical of Fort Hood’s leadership. Such was not the case Tuesday, according to Khawam, who described interactions with Fort Hood officials as being much different than in 2020.
Guillen’s sisters led multiple protests outside Fort Hood’s east gate in 2020, criticizing Fort Hood’s handling of the case and attracting nationwide media attention.
“The old leadership and the new leadership, it’s night and day,” Khawam said.
During this visit, Khawam said Fort Hood Commander Lt. Gen. Pat White visited with them briefly, and they also met with some of the top officials of the post’s judge advocate general corps among other leaders.
