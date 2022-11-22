The family of a 30-year-old woman killed on Interstate 14 are questioning the actions of hospital staff responsible for her care in the hours before her death.
Corinna Pope, of Lampasas, was killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 18 when she was struck by two vehicles while walking on Interstate 14 near Clear Creek Road.
Pope was in Killeen, according to her family, because she was receiving treatment at an area mental health hospital.
“Thanksgiving should be a time when families unite and celebrate together,” Tammie Pope, Corinna’s mother said in a statement to the Herald. “Unfortunately, this is the exact opposite of what is happening to our family over the holidays.”
Since the age of 15, Pope, according to her family, struggled with a severe form of schizophrenia which left her unable to care for herself.
Tammie Pope said her late daughter was released from an area hospital just before her untimely death.
“Our beloved Corinna was taken from her family’s residence to the hospital in Killeen, on a medical warrant, only to be released from the hospital into the cold, rainy night without her family being notified to pick her up,” Tammie Pope said.
The elder Pope did not specifically name a hospital in her statement.
“Corinna is unable to drive and had no transportation, much less the ability to communicate clearly,” her mother said. “She didn’t even have a phone in her possession. A simple phone call or a two-second text could have saved her life. The hospital had no problem contacting me to let me know Corinna was not positive for Covid during her brief stay; I don’t understand why they could not let me know they were releasing my mentally ill daughter out to the street in the middle of the night.”
The mother said she hopes her family’s tragedy will shed light on the mental health facility’s “poor practices and their disregard for the safety” of vulnerable people experiencing mental illness.
“The negligence and irresponsible actions of those involved in the events leading up to my daughter’s death need to be addressed,” she said. “This could have easily been avoided with a simple phone call. Instead, we are left with a funeral to plan instead of a Thanksgiving dinner.”
The grieving mother described her daughter’s first 15 years of life pre-diagnosis as “filled with friends and fun.”
“Then, the disease affected her mind to where she could no longer care for herself,” she said. “So, we as a family, took care of her 24/7, bringing us even closer together as a family. Throughout it all she remained a loving, caring, and joyful soul full of life and dreams.”
Lampasas attorney Zachary Morris said the Pope family and their legal team are investigating the events that led up to Corinna Pope’s death and will act accordingly as new information comes to light.
“At this time, we would like to focus on Corinna’s life and her family as they grieve,” Morris said in an email to the Herald. “... The goal at the end of the day is to take any necessary measures to ensure this type of tragedy is avoided in the future.”
