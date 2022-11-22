Pope

Corinna Pope, 30, of Lampasas

 Courtesy | Tammie Pope

The family of a 30-year-old woman killed on Interstate 14 are questioning the actions of hospital staff responsible for her care in the hours before her death.

Corinna Pope, of Lampasas, was killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 18 when she was struck by two vehicles while walking on Interstate 14 near Clear Creek Road.

Pope

Corinna Pope, 30, of Lampasas

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.