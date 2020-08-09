Pizza World

Waldy's Pizza World and More located on South Fort Hood Street in Killeen opened its doors to the public on July 24, 2020.

 By Cade Smith | Herald staff writer

Local Killeen Business Waldy’s Pizza World & More, located at 1510 South Fort Hood Street, opened its doors to the public on July 24 in Killeen.

“We have around four or five employees here and we are all family,” said owner Waldemar “Waldy” Rivera through a translator.

Rivera, his father had a life-long dream of opening a pizza place with a unique spin and opened a place in Puerto Rico where he is from.

“What makes us different from the American chains is that our ingredients are fresh,” said Carmen Rivera, Waldy’s wife. “He (Waldy) makes the dough fresh and all of the ingredients are fresh, nothing is frozen. The pizza is hand tossed and there is over 50 combinations of pizza. Because he and his father are from the Caribbean there is a variety of seafood toppings and dishes such as octopus pizza. We value quality, and its fresh and you are gonna wait for it. Everyone that has visited us has seemed to like it here and they come back,”

Waldy’s Pizza World & More is open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10p.m.

