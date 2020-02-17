Teddy Bear Clinic
Express ER Harker Heights, 980 Knight’s Way, is hosting a Presidents Day Teddy Bear Clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 17. Kids are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal to practice medical techniques with staff. Each guest will receive a goodie bag at this free event.
Mayborn Science Theater
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. The planetarium is hosting a special showing of the movie “Lincoln” in honor of Presidents Day at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 17. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.