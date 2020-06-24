The Killeen Family Recreation Center has reduced its occupancy limit to better manage the flow of traffic in the building, city officials said.
As of Tuesday, up to 75 people will be allowed at one time, according to city spokesperson Hilary Shine. That is lower than what the center's staff allowed when it first reopened in mid-May, which was 112.
“We were allowed to go to 50% but limited to less than that,” Shine said. “We have recently adjusted our max capacity down so we could better manage flow throughout the building.”
The Family Recreation Center at Lions Club Park reopened on May 18 with modified hours and operations. The center had been closed in March due to the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, Bell County Judge David Blackburn and Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra.
Operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 12:30 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and closed Sunday.
According to the city’s website, entrance and exits will be controlled to ensure capacity limits and social distancing standards are maintained. Members will be guided through new entrance and check-in processes.
Fitness classes have been relocated to the Lions Club Park Senior Center with a revised schedule to allow cleaning between sessions. Social distancing and class size restrictions are in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.