The Killeen Family Recreation Center is set to reopen today after the COVID-19 shipping delay forced the city to extend the facility’s closure by an extra day.
According to city staff, the facility’s closure is part of its annual maintenance cycle, during which they tackle some of the more involved issued.
“The Family Recreation Center plans a week-long shutdown every year to tackle maintenance issues, install new items as needed, and perform a deep clean from top to bottom of the facility. This is a best practice for public municipal recreation facilities to ensure we stay ahead of and continue to fight deferred maintenance within the facility, with the end goal to establish and maintain the best facilities for our community members,” Executive Director of Recreation Services Joe Brown said Monday.
During this downtime, the city was able to repaint the facility’s basketball courts, day care, weight and aerobics rooms. The city also resurface several rooms, install new tile, shampooed the carpets and moved several machines to “increase flow within the facility,” which Brown said will extend the life of the floor.
Reasons for the delayed reopening include dumbbells, fans, LED lights for the basketball courts and several unspecified repairs that Brown said are “taking longer than expected.”
All memberships will be automatically extended for the duration of the repairs, Executive Director of Communications Janell Ford said via the city’s facebook page.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience while we work to improve our facility for your enjoyment,” she said.
