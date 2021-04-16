The family of Leon Garcia is asking the community for help following the accidental death of their son on Wednesday.
Wednesday, 24-year-old Leon Garcia, a lifelong Killeen resident and a 2014 Shoemaker High School graduate, suffered a head injury and died after exiting his mother’s vehicle while she was driving him to a driver’s license appointment.
He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 1:46 p.m.
“I know he meant to not kill himself,” Sandra Garcia told the Herald Wednesday. “He probably thought he was going to roll like those stunt people on TV, but it doesn’t work that way. This is a lesson for people — jumping out of a car doesn’t always end up with a few scrapes and bruises.”
Sandra Garcia said her son struggled with schizophrenia and would sometimes become easily overstimulated in stressful situations.
The pair had gotten into an argument about time, she said, and before she knew it Leon Garcia’s door was open and he was already outside of the moving car.
“And so he said, ‘I’m jumping out,’ and he literally said it as he was jumping out,” she said.
He hit his head on the pavement when he exited the moving car on Stefek Drive, a residential street near South Fort Hood Street.
The freak accident and the minutes leading up to his death haunt Sandra Garcia, she said.
“People ask me what they can do to help and I tell them, ‘If you can take time back to 11:30 that morning before he jumped out, then I could probably have done something else,’” the mother told the Herald Friday.
Now, in the aftermath of his untimely death, the family is facing another barrier — how to pay for a proper burial for their loved one.
“I hope people understand, we don’t ask for this kind of stuff,” said Sandra Garcia, who works at the McDonald’s on Clear Creek Road. She plans to return to work on Saturday.
“Even with the cheapest (funeral), it’s still $5,000, and that’s not asking for anything extra,” she said.
Sandra Garcia set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for Leon Garcia’s funeral expenses. As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, the Garcia’s fundraiser had raised $1,000 of its $5,000 goal.
Leon Garcia was a young transgender man with hopes and dreams for a future, she said.
“He had such hope,” Sandra Garcia said. “He wanted to get off of government assistance, he wanted to do things on his own, he wanted me to be proud of him, even though I told him I was already proud of him.”
He learned to play the flute in middle school and continued playing well into his twenties, Sandra Garcia said.
“He was a great artist,” she said. “I used to be amazed at his talent even in middle school. His talent was so beautiful.”
He had a cat named ‘Ham,’ he called “his daughter,” she said.
“As I was cleaning his room, she (Ham) kept meowing at me, and I said, ‘Ham, your daddy’s not coming home this time,’” Sandra Garcia told the Herald Friday.
“I loved him so, so much,” she said. “The only thing I’d wish him is peace in his mind and in his heart.”
The Garcia family is hopeful the Killeen community will come to their aid in their greatest time of need, because their son Leon Garcia was such a giving person.
“Even though he was on social security, he’d give people money to help them, because he was just such a kindhearted person,” she said.
Leon Garcia would have turn 25 on May 22.
Those wishing to contribute to the Garcia’s GoFundMe fundraiser can visit https://bit.ly/3agZR6l.
