Friends continue to pay their respects at a memorial for Fort Hood Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, near where his body was found in Killeen on June 19.
His mother, Kim Wedel, said she cannot keep track of the amount of people who have paid their respects there.
She said that many of the people she knows will send pictures of the memorial when they go out to the vegetated area behind duplexes in the 100 block of Kings Court, off of Florence Road, in central Killeen.
“It’s really nice that they’re doing that for him,” she said Wednesday.
Wedel said she and the family are waiting on medical examiners to release his body before they can give him a proper burial.
“We’re just still in a holding pattern,” Wedel said.
Wedel said that she was told his body is being held in Temple, and it is her understanding that his body will not be released until the autopsy is complete.
If Wedel-Morales does not have his “deserter” status changed by the Army as a result of the investigation, Wedel said he will be buried in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. If it is changed, he will be buried in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma.
