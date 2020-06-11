An overnight fire in Copperas Cove caused damage to one residence.
Around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, the Copperas Cove Fire Department received a call for a home on the 600 block of South 25th Street in Copperas Cove, according to Gary Young, the deputy fire chief for Copperas Cove.
When fire units arrived, they found fire emitting from the rear of the home. The fire was put out and the majority of the damage was in the back of the home and the garage area, according to Young.
The fire started on the outside of the residence and made it into the attic and wall space.
The cause of the fire was determined to be charcoal from a previous cooking fire that was not disposed of properly, Young said.
No one was hurt or injured because of the fire.
Three fire engines, two ambulances and one supervisor vehicle responded to the incident, according to Young.
The house is repairable but the family has been temporarily displaced, Young said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.