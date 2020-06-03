“No knock warrants are DEATH warrants,” reads the banner, in shades of blue and emblazoned with a photo of a 40-year-old Killeen man who was killed last year during a no-knock raid on his house. You might have seen the mother and sister of James Scott Reed, often known as “Scottie,” holding this #ENDnoKNOCKS banner at recent protests in the city that were sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Jumeka Reed, the sister of James Scott Reed, said that they started planning the rally when they filed their federal civil rights lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas on May 27. The suit names the City of Killeen, and KPD officers Anthony Custance, Richard Hatfield Jr., Fred Baskett and Christian Suess. The complaint by James Scott Reed’s mother, Dianne Reed Bright, alleges that Custance, Hatfield and Baskett fired shots during the raid “without warning and any attempt to de-escalate.”
Reed was killed by a single bullet during a no-knock narcotics raid at his home on Feb. 27, 2019. Drawing information from an unredacted Texas Rangers investigation report, the lawsuit alleges that at least 22 rounds were fired by KPD during the raid.
“Our main issue is to stop no-knock warrants and for KPD to re-open its investigation and to charge these officers with my brother’s murder,” Jumeka Reed said. “The chief should have seen something in the (Texas Rangers) investigation to know there was something wrong.”
Saturday rally
The James Scott Reed Rally will be held at Killeen City Hall, 101 North College St., at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The family had planned a rally before George Floyd was killed.
“It just so happened that it all came out at the same time, which is good because there’s a lot of awareness and attention right now,” Jumeka Reed said.
Speakers include Dallas attorney Daryl Washington, who is representing the family in its lawsuit; Killeen city council candidate Ken Wilkerson; and Tavares Bethel, executive director of The Village United.
“We have to be able to communicate what’s going on without emotion and with transparency, and then we can come together to develop solutions,” Bethel said Wednesday. “Just bring transparency and then we can all be at peace.”
He said that it’s definitely possible for police, city council and citizens find a way forward.
“We have to be able to have the difficult conversations,” Bethel said.
Bethel said that he understands the emotion felt by the community regarding no-knocks but that he also tries to see the perspective of KPD.
“No knocks are not in the best interest of citizens or officers,” Bethel said, mentioning a KPD detective who was killed while executing a no-knock raid in 2014. “So, we need to come up with better ways to maintain peace and safety in our environment. It proves to be ineffective.
“Somewhere in this city there’s a kilo of cocaine and 50,000 pills, but it wasn’t at Scotty’s house.”
The list of guest speakers still was growing when Jumeka Reed spoke with the Herald on Wednesday morning.
“We’re going to have to cap it at 2 hours, to give everyone a chance to speak,” she said.
The rally will be bookended by two siblings, with Jumeka Reed speaking first and Larry Reed planning to close the rally with a song that he wrote.
“I encourage the entire community to come out so you can entertain a different perspective or allow your voice to be heard,” Bethel said. “We have to communicate in peace in order to ensure the safety of our children. It’s bigger than us: It’s about the future of our community.”
There also is a petition on Change.org to end no-knocks in Killeen.
As of Wednesday morning, more than 3,700 people have signed Jumeka Reed’s petition, “Stop the ‘No Knock’ warrants,” which has a 5,000-signature goal.
The petition names “decision makers” Chief Charles Kimble, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Brad Buckley.
“I’ve been getting a lot of support, and a lot of people have commented on my petition about how they feel about no-knock warrants,” Jumeka Reed said.
Organizers are encouraging people to take precautions against COVID-19 such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
