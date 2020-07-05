EDITOR’S NOTE: From April 3 through June 15, the Herald ran a series of at-home profiles on locals who spent a lot of time sheltering at home or worked during the coronavirus pandemic. This is a follow-up on one of those residents we spoke with during the series.
GATESVILLE — Regular hugs from her mom and dad was one of the things Melissa Haines Bartlett lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, and although the family is back to enjoying face-to-face visits, she fears a return to the days of severe restrictions.
“Since things started opening back up, we’ve all been around each other again,” Bartlett, a 40-year-old mother of two from Gatesville, said. “It’s not like it was, when I was having to pull up (to her parents’ house in her car) and wave.
“We still visit my grandma at the nursing home through the fence outside, and then for Father’s Day, my dad came over and we all sat outside — but we gave each other hugs and stuff. We got past that, and until things go back to where it was, I’m still going to be around mom and dad, and my kids will still go over there.”
While Bartlett is not overly concerned about being exposed to the virus herself and believes some of the safety measures that have been imposed may be too severe, the juvenile probation officer and former public school teacher said she has made concessions, like wearing a face covering when she is away from the house for work, shopping, and other necessities.
“I wear my mask at work now — not for me, but as a courtesy to others,” she said. “I wear it when I’m walking anywhere outside my office. And I generally keep my office door shut, and if anybody comes in, they usually have their mask on, and they just stand by the door and I put mine on.
“I’m wearing it in all stores now, even if they don’t require it. I do it more as a courtesy, and not so much for myself.
“I do think it’s necessary, to a certain extent. I’m not going to freak out if I leave my mask at home, but I think it’s necessary to be respectful of those who are really (concerned) about it. It’s not going to hurt me (to wear a mask). For what I do, I don’t have to physically have it on eight hours a day, unlike some people – who I feel bad for. Just the short amount of time that I am wearing it, I can definitely see how it could make someone claustrophobic … or have a headache and things like that.
“I do think COVID is a problem. I don’t want it, and I don’t want anybody around me to have it, but I’m still not in a panic mode, by any means.”
With area case numbers reportedly back on the rise, and some restrictions again being imposed by governor’s order, Bartlett said it appears another major shutdown may be on the way.
“I saw today where they’re shutting down the bars. I foresee it probably going back to where it was – a full shutdown. And with schools not really knowing … there’s no definitive answer to the question, ‘Are you going to open, or are you not?’ And with that not really being set in stone, I feel like it gives a lot of leeway for other things to completely shut down.
“I’m not really sure … but I do foresee us going back to where we were. And maybe it’s for the good; maybe not. I don’t have any plans, anyway,” she said, laughing.
“I know some people who have had their cruise re-scheduled twice, and now it’s officially cancelled. So, I know those kinds of things are going on, and I feel bad for those who have plans, and for those who are losing money, but it’s just the way it is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.