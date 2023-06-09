For some, it was a first time to showcase their products and services such as “Lemon Squeezos,” “Gilmore Beef and Cattle of Troy,” “Salsa De Mi Pueblo,” and the Central Texas Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists.
Then there were the veterans, including “Slice of Heaven Farms,” “I AM FARMS,” “Danielle’s Delectable Delights,” “Texas Beef Jerky,” “Mona’s Treats,” “The Occasional Cupcake,” and “Simply Sewn for Baby.”
The third day of June 2023 was a perfect day to visit the Harker Heights Farmer’s Market, and for 60 of the younger crowd to go fishing at Free Fishing Day under the guidance of the Central Texas Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists at the Carl Levin Park Pond.
Add together more than 40 farmer’s market vendors and even more shoppers, high school volleyball tryouts in the Recreation Center and Free Fishing Day, and it was easy to see why the landscape around City Hall and Carl Levin Park was full to overflowing.
Parking spaces were at a premium.
The Herald spoke with 10-year old Duane Shaw, the owner of Lemon Squeezos, who according to his mom was the number one lemonade winner in a recent competition.
Shaw said, “I’ve already created 20 different flavors and you can see them on our website, www.lemonsqueezeos.com.
Shaw’s mom said, “He’s already told us he will be a billionaire and the world’s best mathematician.”
Newcomers to the farmer’s market were Karly Gilmore and her dad, Frank Abel of Troy, who operate, with the help of Karly’s husband, Dustin, Gilmore Beef and Cattle, LLC.
Abel told the Herald, “This is our first time out after COVID. We’ve been serving neighbors and friends in Troy but we’re finally reaching out through this farmer’s market and are hoping for a good response.”
Leann Boore, owner of Slice of Heaven Farms, who has been a market vendor since it first opened, said she offers fresh produce, goat milk and goat milk soap along with lotion and body butter in addition to goose eggs and fresh eggs.
“We have repeat customers because they understand these products and just love it,” she said.
New requirements for food vendors at the Farmer’s Market have been introduced this year. Because of the nature of their business, all food vendors who cook onsite or keep food warm (including food trucks and food booths) must have a Harker Heights Business License and Bell County Food Dealer Permit. Food booths must obtain a food booth permit and food trucks must obtain a mobile food vendor permit in order to sell food within the city limits.
The Farmer’s Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, June 3, at City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
It will continue to be open every Saturday through Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.