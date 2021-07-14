Local farmers and business owners in the Killeen area say they are dealing with the negative effects of an abnormally wet summer, including the return of a familiar menace: the armyworm.
“In general, the area has been very wet,” Texas State Climatologist John Nielson-Gammon said Wednesday. “The past 30 days, it's (precipitation totals) been anywhere between almost normal to nearly three times normal.”
May’s precipitation total doubled that of its average rainfall total with 8.55 inches of rain recorded at Temple Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport — the airport was the closest site to Killeen to have a complete precipitation data set, according to the National Weather Service.
On the rainiest day in May — May 31 — 2.59 inches of rain was captured on the airport’s rain monitor, according to NWS meteorolgist Allison Prater. She said the weather service does not have complete rainfall data for the Killeen area.
So far this year, the Temple airport has measured 20.7 inches of rain, Prater said, 3 inches more than the area’s January-July average rainfall total.
Due to all the added rain, Belton Lake is up 2.93 feet, and Stillhouse Hollow Lake is up 1.37 feet above normal lake elevation levels.
BUSINESS
U.S. Army veteran, Ben Gillilan, owner of Grizzly’s Hidden Falls Nursery & Landscaping in Nolanville, said he had to postpone landscaping projects due to the rainy weather.
“It’s been crazy,” Gillilan said. “I have so many jobs that I have to keep rearranging, because I can’t get sod — it’s too wet to cut sod down on the farms or even to prep a yard. If the yard is muddy, you can’t prep it because it’s a big mess.”
Gillilan has been in the nursery business for a total of 18 years, but just one year at his newest location at 1101 U.S. Highway 190 in Nolanville.
Within his first year at the new Nolanville location, Gillilan’s business weathered a number of historic events: a global pandemic, February’s record-breaking winter storms, and now one of the wettest summers.
“There are still some plants we just can’t get our hands on because of that February storm,” he said.
Through it all, he said the business has prospered by embracing change and catering to clients’ needs.
In Killeen, Charlie Smith, owner of Smith Landscaping, said he is dealing with similar problems scheduling clients around sporadic rain showers.
“We do a lot of stone work, and a lot of landscaping, so if it’s muddy we can’t do a lot of digging or any of that,” Smith said. “So it just puts us behind, and then we still get more and more calls just because the grass is growing and people still want work done.”
Smith has been in business in Killeen for 15 years doing what he loves.
“To me, I just love doing landscaping,” he said. “I love making people’s yards look great, I love beautifying people’s yards.”
Smith and Gillilan separately had the same advice for local homeowners during this rainy season: turn off your sprinkler systems.
“Turn your sprinklers off,” Smith said with a laugh. “Most people just let them stay on and don’t mess with them, but it’s already growing so there’s no use in having them on. Rain water is the best water you can get on the grass anyway.”
RETURN OF THE WORM
Area farmers are experiencing a mixed bag of results from 2021’s abnormally wet summer.
“No doubt it has been a different year, as many of them are in agriculture and rainfall,” Bell County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agent Lyle Zoeller said.
While livestock tanks are full and grass is green, thanks to the rain, some crops aren’t faring as well, Zoeller said.
“As far as corn, which we grow 80,000 acres of corn in Bell County,” he said. “Some of that was damaged from standing water, some was damaged from the soil being saturated a long time.”
Cotton and wheat crops were less affected by the rain, he said.
But with increased precipitation, comes farmers’ less-than-friendly insect friend: the armyworm.
“As a result of the rainfall, we have an infestation of armyworms all across the county,” he said. “Armyworms basically eat Bermuda grass which we grow a lot of — for sheep, cattle grazing, and hay production. So a lot of producers are having to spray for armyworms right now. Homeowners with a Bermuda grass lawn need to pay attention, as well.”
State Climatologist John Nielson-Gammon described this summer’s weather as “definitely unusually wet.”
Nielson-Gammon attributed the unusually damp weather to the record-breaking heat experienced in other parts of the country.
“It (increased rainfall) is linked to the record heat in the Pacific Northwest,” he said. “Basically, we get waves in the jet stream and if the jet stream goes north in one area, it’s locked into place there, then it’ll dip south downstream. So we’ve actually had an upper-level trough, the opposite of a ridge, park over Texas off and on for the past month or so. That means we get plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, and instability.”
He described the abnormally rainy weather as a “spigot that won’t turn off.”
A plus to all the rain are below-average temperatures for the normally excruciatingly hot summer months, he said.
“One thing it does mean, that we can look forward to, is continued mild temperatures because all of the rainfall, not just in the Temple-Killeen area but farther south,” he said. “The ground is nice and moist, so it’ll take a while for it to dry out and start baking. Until that happens, we more than likely won’t see anything approaching 100 degree weather.’
Tuesday, Nielson-Gammon said he documented a record low temperature in College Station.
“We tied our all time record low for the day,” he said. “Admittedly, that was 69 degrees, but still.”
The climatologist said there is more rain on the way for the area next week.
“There’s still no end to the weather pattern,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.