HARKER HEIGHTS —The 2020 Harker Heights Farmers Market season began Saturday morning at Seton Medical Center with a grand opening that featured 30 vendors showcasing items from local honey, handmade furniture, cupcakes, pickles, handcrafted items and much more.
Sara Gibbs, activities coordinator for the City of Harker Heights, said, “The market opened at 8 a.m. and closed at noon on the first day and we will continue with that schedule every Saturday through October 31.”
The space between vendors was beyond the required 6-foot social distancing, a large majority of the customers wore masks and the Harker Heights Activities Center provided hand washing stations at each entrance.
Dalton Tittle, a nurse in the U.S. Army, and his wife, Kylie, a full-time nannie, said, “This is our first time at the market at Seton.
Kylie Tittle said, “I’m a sucker for farmers markets so I was really excited about coming out today.”
The Tittles bought spicy pickles and a wooden sewing needle connected to a necklace for Dalton’s grandmother.
The pickles were purchased from Latisha Hale, owner of “From My Creations.”
Hale said, “I’ve been a vendor at the market for the past 10 years and came over to Seton after being with the market at Carl Levin Park.
Pedro Rosa, along his wife, Anna, and their two children, Adam and Alex, purchased masks from “Simply Sewn: All Things Baby and More.”
Pedro Rosa said, “We came out today to share our support for the market and the community especially at a time like this.”
For more information about the market, call 254-953-5493.
