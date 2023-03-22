Officers with the Harker Heights Police Department were called to the scene of a fatal accident around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Farm to Market Road 2410 near Rummel Road.
According to a news release from the police department Wednesday, when officers arrived at the scene, they found the driver, Gabriel Torres, 27 of Temple, deceased. His vehicle, a black 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, was the only vehicle involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.