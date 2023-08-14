A two-vehicle car crash involving a resident from Copperas Cove killed a man in Coryell County over the weekend.
According to a news release from Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Bernard Christian Uhler II, 48, of Lampasas, was driving southbound on Farm to Market Road 116 in a 2007 BMW. A 46-year-old man from Copperas Cove was driving a 2023 Toyota pickup with a 42-year-old passenger traveling northbound.
According to the news release, troopers responded at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday for the crash site. Preliminary investigation revealed that the BMW crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with the Toyota pickup. After the crash, the Toyota burst into flames.
The driver of the Toyota and passenger escaped with minor injuries.
Uhler was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by Justice of the Peace Frank Price.
The accident is still under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
