Texas Department of Public Safety released the name of a person who died in a one-vehicle rollover accident near Gatesville this week.
According to the news release received Wednesday, Brooke Rene Lovelady-McCrone, 52, of Gatesville was traveling northbound Monday on Farm to Market Road 1829, 9.6 miles east of Gatesville. The 2003 Ford Ranger left the roadway and lost control in a ditch, collided into a fence and overturned. Troopers said Lovelady-McCrone was traveling at an unsafe speed and failed to drive in a single lane. According to Sgt. Bryan Washko with Texas DPS, McCrone was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
