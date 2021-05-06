The family of a teen who died in a Harker Heights homicide last month will host a “Stop the Violence” rap concert at the Bell County Expo Center in honor of their loved one.
Quinton Ford, known as Que, 19, died from injuries sustained during a shooting in the Harker Heights High School parking lot on the night of April 20. Three have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3xRngFs.
Kristin Ford, Quinton Ford’s sister-in-law, said the Ford family wanted to do something to use Quinton’s story to create change in the community. Rappers Kelly QQQ, p2MZay, BMG.TEGO, KwaDunna, CosmoSantana, DiNOTX, LitBlasted, and OG33 are scheduled to perform live May 15, each planning to dedicate a song to Quinton Ford.
“We wanted to bring the community together and make it something to change the community for the better,” Kristin Ford said Wednesday.
Following the death of her brother-in-law, Ford said she would caution teens from joining “the streets” in criminal activity.
“The streets aren’t in it for anybody, no matter where you came from,” she said. “Look into something else to keep you busy — youth center, sports. Look to impact the community in a way that the streets don’t. Live your life in a respectable way.”
Quinton Ford’s sister, Kara Ford, told the Herald she too would encourage teens to avoid the streets.
“It’s not worth it,” Kara Ford said. “It’s not worth your family crying, your family mourning. It’s better to take a different route and do something with your life.”
Kara Ford said the event is meant to create something positive out of their personal tragedy.
“This is all about him (Que), stopping what happened to him from happening to someone else in the future, and using his name to make change,” she said.
The “Stop the Violence - Long Live Que” concert will kick off at 6 p.m. May 15 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 West Loop 121 in Belton. Find ticket information at www.bellcountyexpo.com.
