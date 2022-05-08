One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a motorcycle struck a pedestrian on a stretch of Interstate 14 near Bell Tower Road in Coryell County just after midnight Sunday morning.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Bryan Washko, officers responded to the crash report and found the body of 65-year-old Nazario Garcia Armando, of Copperas Cove, at the scene.
According to the report, Armando was walking westbound approaching Bell Tower Road, in the center of the outside lane of traffic when a 2019 Yamaha motorcycle hit him from behind and ejected the rider. The rider, a 26-year-old man from Copperas Cove, was transported to Scott and White in Temple with incapacitating injuries.
Armando was killed upon impact and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Bill Price.
Washko said the crash investigation is still underway. Walking on an interstate highway is not only against Texas State Law, but extremely dangerous, Washko said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.