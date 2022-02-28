Louisiana bullrider Cody Hooks was knocked unconscious after being thrown from a bull during a February rodeo in Belton but before he could be injured further, Hooks’ father jumped in and shielded him.
In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, the action’s of his father, Landis Hooks has garnered national attention including reports from both Newsweek and the Houston Chronicle.
The video shows Cody Hooks being thrown off of a bull and being knocked unconscious. Cowboys in the arena tried to subdue the bull to no avail and as the bull turned his attention on Cody Hooks, Landis Hooks jumped in and shielded his son from an incoming attack from the bull.
In an Instagram post from Cody Hooks, who posted the video, he thanked his father and the cowboys for their actions after he fell off the bull.
“Could’ve been a hella worse. #blessed” Cody Hooks wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.