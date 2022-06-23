The FBI conducted a raid on a north Killeen church Thursday, officials confirmed.
FBI Special Agent Carmen Portillo confirmed to the Herald Thursday afternoon the FBI was “executing court authorized law enforcement activity today in the vicinity of the intersection of Massey St. and E. Rancier Ave., in Killeen, Texas.”
“No additional information will be released at this time,” Portillo said.
A Facebook video shared Thursday appeared to show multiple federal agents and at least one Killeen police officer outside of the Assembly of Prayer Christian Church, 1013 Massey Street, in Killeen Thursday morning. At least eight law enforcement officials can be seen in the video, which has hundreds of comments. A Killeen police vehicle was seen blocking the parking lot to the church in the video.
The Assembly of Prayer Christian Church also goes by the name of House of Prayer Christian Church, according to its website. The church appeared closed Thursday afternoon, and did not respond to a phone call from the Herald.
The Killeen Police Department would not confirm their involvement Thursday although a Killeen police vehicle was seen in the video.
“I was advised that was the FBI,” Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email Thursday afternoon. “You will have to contact their office for assistance.”
Dozens of Google and Facebook reviews of the Killeen church refer to it as a “cult” with a habit of recruiting Fort Hood soldiers.
According to Coastal News Service, two churches in Georgia — Hinesville and Augusta — were “raided” by the FBI Thursday morning. Hinesville is home to Fort Stewart, the largest U.S. Army base east of the Mississippi River.
It is unclear if the Killeen church is connected to the Georgia churches.
The Herald submitted a media request to Fort Hood for comment Thursday but had not heard back as of late Thursday afternoon.
