The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is investigating a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A infections potentially to fresh organic strawberries branded as H-E-B and FreshKampo.
The berries in question were purchased between March 5 and April 25 and are past shelf life, the FDA reported.
People who purchased FreshKampo and H-E-B fresh organic strawberries between these dates and froze them for later consumption should not eat them. These products were sold at the following retailers, including, but not limited to:
Aldi, H-E-B, Walmart, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Weis Markets and WinCo Foods.
According to the announcement from the FDA, epidemiologic and traceback data show that fresh organic strawberries sold as FreshKampo and H-E-B brands that were purchased between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, are a likely cause of illness in this outbreak.
To date, 17 illnesses have been reported and 12 hospitalizations, with all of these cases in California, Minnesota and Canada, the FDA reported.
The FDA noted that as this investigation is ongoing, additional products may be included.
More information will be provided in this advisory as it becomes available.
If consumers purchased fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo or H-E-B between March 5 and April 25 ate those berries in the last two weeks, and have not been vaccinated against hepatitis A, the CDC advises that they should immediately consult with their healthcare professional to determine whether post exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is needed.
Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease. A hepatitis A virus (HAV) infection can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. In rare cases, particularly for people with a pre-existing health condition or people with weakened immune systems, hepatitis A infections can progress to liver failure and death.
Illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Symptoms of hepatitis A infection include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, and pale stool. In some instances, particularly in children under the age of six, hepatitis A infection may be asymptomatic.
People with hepatitis A infections usually completely recover within one to two weeks; however, in rare cases hepatitis A may become chronic, causing relapsing infection. Chronic hepatitis A infection can lead to more severe health problems, including liver failure, and death.
PEP is recommended for unvaccinated people who have been exposed to hepatitis A virus in the last two weeks because vaccination can prevent a hepatitis A infection if given within 14 days of exposure.
Those with evidence of previous hepatitis A vaccination or previous hepatitis A infection do not require PEP.
Consumers are advised to contact their healthcare provider if they think they may have symptoms of a hepatitis A infection after eating these fresh organic strawberries, or if they believe that they have eaten these strawberries in the last two weeks.
