Jennifer Rae White, 47, was recently booked into the Bell County Jail on suspicion of “shattering” her duplex neighbor’s front and car windows and smashing her door the day prior.
White allegedly called off her onslaught “only when the police sirens were getting louder,” and was arrested after Killeen Police Department Officers forced their way into her home.
Though White is now in custody, resident and alleged victim Cynthia Brooks, has said the violence on July 9 was not an isolated incident, and is asking what took so long for both the Killeen Police Department and her real estate company Soldiers of Real Estate to act.
Brooks, who moved to Killeen in March with her 2-year-old son Joseph, said White has consistently harassed the single mother “since we got here.”
“One of the reasons I lost my job was because I would just hear her yelling, day and night,” Brooks said.
The first incident that scared Brooks came about a month after she moved in, when White allegedly smashed a hole in the dividing wall of the neighbor’s duplex.
“I don’t know why she did it,” Brooks said. “She would just peak through, and it stayed like that for weeks.”
Despite this, Brooks said she didn’t call the Killeen Police Department until two separate occasions when she says White attempted to break into her side of the house. Brooks claimed that White began banging on her door around 2 a.m. in April, but by the time she was able to begin filming White was already walking away. It wasn’t until a second incident in May when Brooks claims White attempted to “kick in her front door” that White was issued a protective order. The protective order prohibited White from entering onto Brooks’ property under threat of arrest.
However, Brooks said, KPD is only able to act with hard evidence. Without a video explicitly showing White entering her property or harassing Brooks specifically, KPD couldn’t act, Brooks said. Over the course of more than a month, Brooks said that White continued to harass her, and that it wasn’t until Saturday that Brooks was able to call KPD with hard evidence.
In response to questions from the Herald, KPD outlined the following process for handling domestic or neighborly disputes.
“Domestic or neighborly disputes can vary, because they, like any other investigation, involve different circumstances (people, facts, evidence, and complaints). The method for handling cases is the same with most criminal investigations, and first involves the process of reviewing the circumstances and facts,” said Ofelia Miramontez, a Public Affairs officer for the Killeen Police Department.
Miramontez explained that “If the elements of a crime are being alleged/present, ”then an investigation is conducted to collect evidence for documentation. If the alleged activity is a felony level offense, then the case is sent to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for review, who then determines if an affidavit and complaint for arrest is necessary.
“In some cases, the Bell County District Attorney’s office will determine that the circumstances do not exist to issue an affidavit and complaint for the felony offense; however, a misdemeanor offense/crime is the appropriate charge. In these circumstances, the detective and/or complainant/victim, will complete an affidavit and sign a complaint for the misdemeanor offense in order to obtain an arrest warrant, or, if the suspect is already in custody, have them arraigned for said misdemeanor offense,” Miramontez said.
Miramontez also explained that some disputes are civil in nature, and are therefore not criminal. In that case, a criminal offense is not completed. One classic example of a civil, or tort complaint, is a neighbor whose tree hangs over another’s property. The property owner could work with the city’s office of code enforcement, but the action is not criminal.
What Brooks has accused White of is harassment. According to Texas law, harassment is defined as actions taken with the intent to harass, annoy, alarm, abuse, torment, or embarrass another. Knowing the process was little comfort to Brooks, who said she felt unsafe throughout the ordeal.
“I just feel let down,” she said.
As of Friday, White is being held at the Bell Count Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond set by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. White is formally charged with burglary of a habitation with the intent to harm another person.
For her part, Brooks has opened a gofundme to help pay for damages to her car, which she claims White shattered. That gofundme can be located here: https://bit.ly/3Pg2vM4.
The Killeen Police Department has encouraged any resident, complainant, or victim that in unsure of how their particular criminal case was handled to call KPD headquarters and ask to speak with a criminal investigation division supervisor; and for any person that is unsure of how or why a patrol officer handles or handled an event to ask to speak with a patrol division supervisor.
The Herald reached out to Soldiers of Real Estate for comment, but was unable to solicit one by the time of publication.
There are so many people in the Killeen area who have mental illness. It’s very difficult to properly identify these people not unless they seek help themselves. I wonder if anyone checked to see if Miss White is already a patient under MHMR.
