Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:56 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Elms Road and Robinett Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:15 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Gray Street.
- Assist another agency, information only, was reported at 7:22 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Simmons Road and Farm-to-Market Road 2410.
- Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Second Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 10:15 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Shoplifting was reported at 1:44 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 3:34 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of 46th Street.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Chase Circle.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:56 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Old Farm-to-Market Road 440.
- Shoplifting was reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Fail to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Clear Creek Road.
- A city warrant for another agency was reported at 8:53 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Cedar Circle.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:36 p.m. Friday in the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Black Orchid Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 11:02 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Highland Avenue.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Wales Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a blotter on the weekends.
COPPERAS COVE
- The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a blotter on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:17 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- Assault by threat was reported at 2:21 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Reckless driver was reported at 4:53 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 5:43 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Suspicious person was reported at 6:01 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
