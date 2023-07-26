Local Government

The Killeen City Council on Tuesday approved an action plan for the awarding of $1.25 million in community development grant funding and more than $607,800 in low- and middle-income housing funds.

The vote was 6-0, following a public hearing. Mayor Pro Tem Nina Cobb was absent from the meeting.

The Eye Inside

"awarding of $1.25 million in community development grant funding and more than $607,800 in low- and middle-income housing funds...." The Community Development Advisory Committee (CDAC) recommended the disbursement of funds. does anyone else see a problem with this committee recommending that they receive 2/3rds of the funding, and getting it, to the detriment of other organization. that could do more good with it??

JustABum

Wow. New reporter same old classless, crappy reporting.

The story should focus on how much this much grant money is a huge benefit to the city, and how much more good organizations can do with the funds, but instead we hear another "hey this group got nothing, the council cheated this person, etc..." with the mead quote coming from elan everyday citizen. None of this money concerns Melissa Brown as she won't see any of it or has a say in how it's distributed. She doesn't run this city, she has an opinion. Citizen opinions belong in letters to the editors and these comments, not the lead of a city council decision that doesn't effect that person at all.

Try starting with a quote from someone involved.

For what it's worth this is not a post against Mrs. Brown, as I often agree with her...it's a post about bad journalism.

