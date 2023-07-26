The Killeen City Council on Tuesday approved an action plan for the awarding of $1.25 million in community development grant funding and more than $607,800 in low- and middle-income housing funds.
The vote was 6-0, following a public hearing. Mayor Pro Tem Nina Cobb was absent from the meeting.
The Community Development Advisory Committee (CDAC) recommended the disbursement of funds, but some groups that received the money in the past did not get the requested amount this year or didn’t get funding at all.
The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the Home Investment Partnerships Act (HOME) funding is doled out from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Former Councilwoman Mellisa Brown spoke at the public hearing Tuesday regarding the grant funds, criticizing the City Council for cutting funds to some groups and giving more money to others that she said don’t exist yet.
“Meanwhile, we have organizations that are in Killeen that have existed for many years that have already been doing the work that have been given little or no money,” Brown told the Herald in a phone conversation Wednesday.
One of the groups receiving less money than Brown thinks it should is the Killeen Seniors Meals Program.
The CDBG program is allocating $4,187 to the Killeen Seniors Meals Program, but the group asked for $12,558.30
“They were only given a quarter of the amount of money (requested) and are expected to help more people,” Brown said.
Meanwhile, the Community Reunification and Connections Center, which has never before received money from the grant, is taking in $757,370.
Killeen Creators received no money after it asked for $20,000, and some members of the group, including Executive Kristin Wright, asked during the public meeting Tuesday for that advisory committee recommendation to be turned down.
“I believe the recommendation was made in complete good faith and on the information they had, but I think it was a bit premature,” Wright said Tuesday.
Councilman Ramon Alvarez responded directly to this at the time, saying that he “wholeheartedly” supported the Killeen Creators, but said he “didn’t feel comfortable making that call” with disbursing $20,000 to the organization.
The Killeen Creators describes itself on its website as a “community service organization with a mission to combat food insecurity, Post Traumatic Stress (PTSD), and disenfranchisement by building individual and community capacity through our Community Garden, Civic Empowerment, and ART of Recovery initiatives.”
The Herald reached out to Killeen Creators but didn’t hear back by deadline.
Councilman Jose Segarra, in an email to the Herald Wednesday, said that tough decisions needed to be made in regards to the grant funds by the CDAC.
“Because this year’s funding allocation has had to contend with limitations due to a reduction in overall funding, the unfortunate reality is that these reductions made it challenging to fully support all the organizations that have received funding in the past,” Segarra said.
He said the CDAC takes “various factors into consideration” regarding where the funds are sent and analyze the “impact and effectiveness” of the individual programs that apply.
“We truly wish we could support all the deserving organizations fully, but the budgetary constraints required some tough decisions,” Segarra said.
“Rest assured that the CDAC committee remains dedicated to ensuring that the limited resources are distributed fairly and equitably.”
(2) comments
"awarding of $1.25 million in community development grant funding and more than $607,800 in low- and middle-income housing funds...." The Community Development Advisory Committee (CDAC) recommended the disbursement of funds. does anyone else see a problem with this committee recommending that they receive 2/3rds of the funding, and getting it, to the detriment of other organization. that could do more good with it??
Wow. New reporter same old classless, crappy reporting.
The story should focus on how much this much grant money is a huge benefit to the city, and how much more good organizations can do with the funds, but instead we hear another "hey this group got nothing, the council cheated this person, etc..." with the mead quote coming from elan everyday citizen. None of this money concerns Melissa Brown as she won't see any of it or has a say in how it's distributed. She doesn't run this city, she has an opinion. Citizen opinions belong in letters to the editors and these comments, not the lead of a city council decision that doesn't effect that person at all.
Try starting with a quote from someone involved.
For what it's worth this is not a post against Mrs. Brown, as I often agree with her...it's a post about bad journalism.
