Family of no-knock

Dianne Reed, center, is consoled by Dallas based lawyer Daryl Washington, left, and Jumeka Reed, right, outside the Killeen Police Department headquarters in June 2019. The Reed family is suing the city of Killeen and several police officers in the death of James Reed, who was killed by Killeen police during a no-knock warrant.

 

 Monique Brand | Herald

A trial date has been set for a jury to decide a federal civil rights lawsuit filed against the city of Killeen and three individual police officers after a man was shot and killed during a no-knock raid more than three years ago.

James “Scottie” Reed was 40 years old when he was killed on Feb. 27, 2019, during a SWAT raid at his house at 215 W. Hallmark Ave., in north Killeen. His family alleges that multiple officers fired shots into the house and that Reed was armed but did not fire his handgun.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.