A trial date has been set for a jury to decide a federal civil rights lawsuit filed against the city of Killeen and three individual police officers after a man was shot and killed during a no-knock raid more than three years ago.
James “Scottie” Reed was 40 years old when he was killed on Feb. 27, 2019, during a SWAT raid at his house at 215 W. Hallmark Ave., in north Killeen. His family alleges that multiple officers fired shots into the house and that Reed was armed but did not fire his handgun.
“We just want the truth,” said Reed’s sister, Jumeka Reed, who spoke with the Herald on Friday. “We want to clear Scottie’s name because we don’t believe he shot at any cops.”
Reed’s mother, Dianne Reed-Bright, filed her initial civil rights complaint in federal court in Waco on May 27, 2020, naming the City of Killeen, Anthony Custance, Richard A. Hatfield Jr., Fred L. Baskett and Christian Suess as defendants, who were Killeen police officers at the time of the raid. Suess was later dismissed from the lawsuit in a court order on Sept. 27, 2021.
On Aug. 11, the family’s attorney, Daryl Washington, submitted a motion for an entry of a scheduling order, which was approved by U.S. Magistrate Judge Derek T. Gilliland on Sept. 21. The order specifies that motions are due by Oct. 6, 2023, and it set a trial date of Dec. 4, 2023.
“We’re now into the first phase of the case, and the scheduling order gives us some key deadlines as well as a trial date,” Washington said last week. “The trial date might change because these cases are very fluid.”
Custance — who had to relinquish his peace officer’s license as part of a plea agreement — was the only person who was indicted by a grand jury on any charges related to Reed’s death. Custance was sentenced in 2019 to a term of six years of deferred adjudication probation for tampering or fabricating evidence. Officials said Custance fired his weapon during the raid, but initially lied to investigators saying he did not fire the weapon.
GETTING ANSWERS
It has not been revealed which of the officers fired the one shot that killed James Reed, although KPD stated previously that he was not killed by Custance.
“Even if Custance wasn’t the person who shot my brother, I think he was the one who started the chaos that led to other officers shooting,” Reed said. “We want to know exactly who shot him and why or how it happened.”
It’s just one of the answers that the family hopes will result from the discovery process in which the family’s attorney will be able to access evidence in the case.
“It’s been our position all along that the way this raid was handled was wrong and that there was no need for police to use force,” Washington said. “We’ll also be focusing on what kind of training and procedures they had in place. It’s clear that they were not properly trained.”
In April of last year, KPD was forced to change its policy when the Killeen City Council passed an ordinance that outlawed the city’s police officers from using or participating in no-knock warrants.
“No one bans something that is considered a good process,” Washington said.
In documents filed with the U.S. District Court, federal judges for the Western District of Texas indicated that the legal doctrine of qualified immunity — which has shielded police officers from liability in the past — was not going to end the Reed family’s lawsuit.
In his report that was filed on May 11, 2021, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske opined that the officers are not entitled to qualified immunity: “According to (Reed-Bright’s) complaint, Reed did not have a gun in his hand nor fire at officer at the time of the raid ... Reed and (Eva Brocks, his fiancee) were in bed when the raid began and would not have been able to fire shots as fast as the unannounced shooting commenced. Thus, (Reed-Bright) alleges that the defendants shot and killed an unarmed man in his own home during a no-knock raid. If this is true, officers used lethal force at a moment when Reed posed no immediate threat of serious harm; thus, qualified immunity is improper.”
On Sept. 27, 2021, U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright issued an opinion in agreement with Manske. Albright is the judge who will be on the bench at the trial, court documents show.
As the lawsuit grinds on, Washington said that the Reed family has a larger perspective.
“Nothing will ever be able to bring James back to his family,” Washington said. “Even though this process has been hard for them, they want to make a lasting, true change. They want to make sure that what happened to James doesn’t ever happen to anyone else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.