While the name implies 5,000 people get fed, the number of people to receive groceries from a Killeen church every year is actually much higher.
The Destiny World Outreach Center at 101 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen will host its 6th annual “Feed the 5,000” drive-thru food giveaway event at 6 p.m. Friday.
The drive started in 2015 as a part of the church’s compassion ministry and has since grown to feed over 23,000 people from the Killeen area in 2020. This year the church plans to go bigger and reach around 30,000 people, according to Chaston Rowe, who handles media relations for the church.
“All our food is given to us from the Central Texas Food Bank and occasionally a local Walmart pitches in, too,” Rowe said. “Each year we give out fresh produce, non perishables and sometimes even fruits. One year we even included a carton of milk.”
The giveaway begins at 6 p.m. but many start lining up at the church’s main campus as early as 10 a.m. so it is advised to get there early. Once the event starts, residents will stay in their cars as they move up in line. As attendees near the front, volunteers will gather guest information and then open the trunk to load with boxes of food until it is full. Guests never have to leave their cars, officials said.
For more information call the church’s office at 254-690- 0856 or go to the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/destinywoc/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.