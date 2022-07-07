FORT HOOD — Trying not to get sucked into the mud at the edge of Heiner Lake, Nathan Grigsby looked for a safe place to back up the silver trailer containing nearly 1,000 pounds of channel catfish used to supplement Fort Hood’s recreational ponds on Wednesday.
After a little work, Grigsby signaled for Jerry Simmons to bring the truck in. A short time later, Grigsby could be seen holding up a 10-foot exhaust pipe. A shout from Grigsby— “Go!” — and Simmons began swirling a broom around the tank to drive out almost 400 catfish, which flashed in the sun as they began to explore their new home.
As a Fort Hood biologist for the post’s Directorate of Public Works, Grigsby ensures that Fort Hood’s ponds are well stocked, and that the post’s natural resources are kept in balance.
Heiner Lake and Engineer Lake, both located near Nolanville, are part of Fort Hood’s 340 square miles of land which includes forests, ranch land and the base proper.
“Today’s restocking efforts are part of an annual order to keep our lakes stocked,” he said. “Any marine species such as catfish play an important role in the aquatic environment.”
Grigsby explained that failing to keep Fort Hood’s waterways in balance could have dramatic ramifications on local wildlife. Many smaller species of fish, like minnows, grow and reproduce at faster rates. Having a good stock of larger predator fish, then, helps to keep that number down.
“We try to design the ponds to be self-sustaining,” Grigsby said.
Catfish are a partial exception to that rule; as one of the most popular game fish, Fort Hood has to keep a close eye on the lake’s levels to prevent over fishing. The military installation also stocks sunfish, red drum fish and striped bass, as well as a variety of other sport fish.
The fish were ordered from the Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery, the primary supplier of sport fish in the southwest United States, according to Simmons, maintenance personnel for Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery. Simmons explained that the hatchery stocks lakes for indigenous tribes as well as its annual partnership with Fort Hood.
According to Simmons, channel catfish are the product of about four years of work, as the hatchery grows each fish from egg until it reaches about one pound.
Simmons was aided by Kourt Sloan, a member of the Youth Conservation Corps.
“If nothing else, I want people to know that anyone can come out here and use this wonderful land,” Grigsby said.
Local residents and military families may fish at Fort Hood’s lakes and ponds, with a permit. Permits for fishing, hunting or any other outdoor activity may be may be acquired at the Fort Hood Sportsmen’s Center located at Building No. 1937, Rod & Gun Club Loop. An access pass is required to reach the Sportsmen’s Center, which can be acquired at the Marvin Leath Visitor’s Center, 69004 T.J. Mills Blvd. For more information, the visitor’s center may be reached at 254-287-9909, while the Sportsmen’s Center may be reached at 254-532-4552.
