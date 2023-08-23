The Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health group will be hosting a Family Fun Festival in Killeen next month.
Head organizer Luvina Sabree, a local entrepreneur, is hosting the family-friendly festival for residents in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area on Sept. 1.
The event will include games, face painting, tournaments, live entertainment, a TikTok dance competition, a cookout which will serve burgers, hot dogs with more and more activities for people of all ages to enjoy.
“This event is about being together as one big, happy family,” according to information about the event on eventbrite.com. “It’s a day to create lifelong memories, strengthen bonds, and celebrate the joy of friendship.”
The event will last from 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. The festival is free for children under 18 and seniors 65 and older, but a $5 fee for people 19 and up.
The city of Killeen is excited to offer its services and support to the new festival and hope that people from the area will enjoy themselves and families will become closer, Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford said Wednesday.
The festival is also being supported by the Municipal Hotel Occupancy Tax Revenues and others, according to the organizer.
Last year, Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health received more than $92,000 from the city as part of the hotel occupancy tax revenue and federal American Rescue Plan Act money. Eight other nonprofit organizations also received funding, doled out annually by the Killeen Arts Commission.
“Gather your loved ones, and join us for the family fun day of a lifetime,” according to the event listing on eventbrite.com. “It’s a chance to laugh, to feel good, and to feast like there’s no tomorrow.”
Hair & Health Expo
On Nov. 4, Sabree will be hosting the 12th annual Armed Forces Natural Hair & Health Expo. There is expected to be guest appearances, workshops, free giveaways, a natural hair fashion show and much more. Tickets bought before opening are $20 and at the door purchases will be $25.
To learn more about the Family Fun Festival or to buy tickets online go to allevents.in/Killeen/family-fun-fest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.